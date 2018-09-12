The best young talent to watch in Europe this season

A new football season means there will be plenty of young players who will make a name for themselves over the next 12 months.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford are amongst the sport's rising stars, but there are many more ready to make an impact this term.
Read on as we look at some of the best young talent to watch out for in Europe this season.
This is a big year for AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma after a topsy-turvy start to his career at the San Siro.
Heavily touted as Gianluigi Buffon's heir for Italy, the 19-year-old's association with agent Mino Raiola soured his relationship with the club’s fans.
He looked to be on his way out of Milan in 2017, before having a change of heart and agreeing a new deal worth €6 million per year.
Donnarumma has already been criticised after conceding four goals in Milan’s first two games this season, but he remains a goalkeeper of immense promise.
Comfortable playing either full-back or further forward, Sessegnon is one of the brightest left-sided prospects in the world.
Punters regularly needed to use a free bet calculator to work out their winnings in the goalscorer markets last season, as Sessegnon fired Fulham into the Premier League with 14 goals in the final 29 games of the campaign.
The club are eager to open talks with the youngster over a new contract with his current deal expiring in less than two years.
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are both monitoring the 18-year-old and he is definitely one to watch over the coming months.
Embed from Getty Images
Midfielder - Santiago Ascacibar (Stuttgart)
Stuttgart midfielder Santiago Ascacibar has already received praise from Javier Mascherano, and it's easy to see why Argentina's most-capped player rates his compatriot so highly.
Ascacibar hit the ground running after joining Stuttgart from Estudiantes last summer, making 29 appearances as the newly-promoted club missed out on Europe by just two points.
The 21-year-old was called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's recent friendly against Guatemala, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 victory.
His performances seem sure to attract attention from Europe's biggest clubs over the next 12 months.
Dolberg scored 16 goals in 29 appearances in the Eredivisie in 2016/17, but it was in the Europa League that he really made a name for himself.
The Dane netted six goals as Ajax reached the final, sparking talk of a big money move elsewhere and helping him become one of the most sought after youngsters in the FIFA game series.
He stayed with Dutch club, but injuries and a loss of form saw him lose his place in the starting XI to Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
The 20-year-old is currently working his way back to full fitness, but if he returns to the level he reached two years ago he still has time to make his mark in Europe.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford are amongst the sport's rising stars, but there are many more ready to make an impact this term.
Read on as we look at some of the best young talent to watch out for in Europe this season.
This is a big year for AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma after a topsy-turvy start to his career at the San Siro.
Heavily touted as Gianluigi Buffon's heir for Italy, the 19-year-old's association with agent Mino Raiola soured his relationship with the club’s fans.
He looked to be on his way out of Milan in 2017, before having a change of heart and agreeing a new deal worth €6 million per year.
Donnarumma has already been criticised after conceding four goals in Milan’s first two games this season, but he remains a goalkeeper of immense promise.
Comfortable playing either full-back or further forward, Sessegnon is one of the brightest left-sided prospects in the world.
Punters regularly needed to use a free bet calculator to work out their winnings in the goalscorer markets last season, as Sessegnon fired Fulham into the Premier League with 14 goals in the final 29 games of the campaign.
The club are eager to open talks with the youngster over a new contract with his current deal expiring in less than two years.
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are both monitoring the 18-year-old and he is definitely one to watch over the coming months.
Embed from Getty Images
Midfielder - Santiago Ascacibar (Stuttgart)
Stuttgart midfielder Santiago Ascacibar has already received praise from Javier Mascherano, and it's easy to see why Argentina's most-capped player rates his compatriot so highly.
Ascacibar hit the ground running after joining Stuttgart from Estudiantes last summer, making 29 appearances as the newly-promoted club missed out on Europe by just two points.
The 21-year-old was called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's recent friendly against Guatemala, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 3-0 victory.
His performances seem sure to attract attention from Europe's biggest clubs over the next 12 months.
Dolberg scored 16 goals in 29 appearances in the Eredivisie in 2016/17, but it was in the Europa League that he really made a name for himself.
The Dane netted six goals as Ajax reached the final, sparking talk of a big money move elsewhere and helping him become one of the most sought after youngsters in the FIFA game series.
He stayed with Dutch club, but injuries and a loss of form saw him lose his place in the starting XI to Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
The 20-year-old is currently working his way back to full fitness, but if he returns to the level he reached two years ago he still has time to make his mark in Europe.