Wilfried Zaha opens up on hellish time at Manchester United

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has blasted Manchester United for not giving him support during his time there.
Wilfried Zaha of Manchester United looks on from the bench prior to the FA Cup with Budweiser Third round match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford on January 5, 2014 in Manchester, England.
Photo: Alex Livesey/GETTY IMAGES
The 25-year-old was famously the last signing made by Sir Alex Ferguson before his retirement in 2013.
Amidst the departure of Ferguson and the doomed arrival of David Moyes, the switch turned out to be Zaha's toughest period in football.
In total, the Ivorian winger made just four appearances for the Red Devils before returning to Palace in 2015.
Speaking in an interview with Shortlist, Zaha provided some insight into why it didn't work out for him at Old Trafford.
Zaha went on to explain how, despite rumours to the contrary, having money is not always a good thing for a footballer.
Obviously, getting to United isn't easy, so not being given a chance is hard to take. I don't regret anything because it made me stronger. I feel as though I can deal with anything now.
I went through so much with United, with England. There were rumours that the reason I wasn't playing [many games] for United was because I slept with [then manager] David Moyes' daughter, and no one [at the club] attempted to clear that up. So I was fighting my demons by myself, these rumours that I knew weren't true.
I was dealing with this at 19; living in Manchester by myself, nowhere near anyone else, because the club had a hold over where I lived. They hadn't given me a car, like every other player. Nothing. I'm living in this hell by myself, away from my family, and I thought, "If this doesn't make me stronger, what will?"
When I was at United I had [money], but I was still so down and depressed. People think your life's different because you've got money, you've got fame, so they don't treat you the same.