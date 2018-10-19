19-year-old Kylian Mbappé stars on Time magazine cover

Teenage sensation and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé has become just the fourth footballer to appears on the front cover of Time magazine.
With a string of major honours already on his resume, the 19-year-old forward is quickly becoming one of the top stars in world football.
Already picking up three Ligue 1 titles and winning a World Cup before his 20th birthday, Mbappé has also been shortlisted for the 2018 Ballon d'Or nominees.
And the Paris Saint-Germain has now joined the illustrious company of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mario Balotelli as the select few footballers to have graced the cover of Time magazine.
Speaking with the iconic publication, the hottest commodity in Europe discussed his meteoric rise.
Despite earning stardom at such a young age, Mbappé has endeared himself to many with his humble mentality off the pitch.
The Frenchman recently donated his €300,000 World Cup earnings to a charity teaching sports to sick and disabled children in Paris.
|Photo: @vivwalt
With a string of major honours already on his resume, the 19-year-old forward is quickly becoming one of the top stars in world football.
Already picking up three Ligue 1 titles and winning a World Cup before his 20th birthday, Mbappé has also been shortlisted for the 2018 Ballon d'Or nominees.
And the Paris Saint-Germain has now joined the illustrious company of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mario Balotelli as the select few footballers to have graced the cover of Time magazine.
Speaking with the iconic publication, the hottest commodity in Europe discussed his meteoric rise.
My life has been totally turned upside down. I am happy, and I am living the life I always dreamed of.
I think I might have missed out on something. I did not have the moments of so-called normal people during adolescence, like going out with friends, enjoying good times.
Despite earning stardom at such a young age, Mbappé has endeared himself to many with his humble mentality off the pitch.
The Frenchman recently donated his €300,000 World Cup earnings to a charity teaching sports to sick and disabled children in Paris.
I have learned that the biggest stars and the greatest players are the most humble ones, the ones who respect people the most.
You always have to keep some lucidity. There are three criteria: respect, humility and lucidity.