Arsenal fans demand one thing after new kit partnership with adidas

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Arsenal supporters are over the moon that the Gunners have reunited with adidas to create their new kits.

The North London side have announced a new kit sponsorship deal with the German sportswear giant, which is reportedly worth £300 million over five years.

Photo: @Arsenal

adidas will replace Puma as the Premier League club's kit suppliers from the start of next season.

The news has got plenty of Arsenal fans excited as between 1991 and 1994, they wore the classic "Bruised Banana" kit - so iconic it has its own name.

Supporters of the Gunners have been reacting to the news on social media, with some gushing about the iconic adidas kit.

Photo: Twitter

on Tuesday, October 09, 2018
 
