Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson scores fantastic free-kick for England U21 vs Scotland U21

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson scored an absolute belter of a free-kick as England U21 beat Scotland U21 2-0 to end their European Championship qualifying campaign in style.
Reiss Nelson of England U21 scores his team's first goal during the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between Scotland U21 and England U21 at Tynecastle Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Photo: Mark Runnacles/GETTY IMAGES
Nelson, who broke into the Arsenal first team last season, is currently out on loan at German outfit TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, where he has scored two goals in three Bundesliga appearances.
The 18-year-old has featured in the Champions League for Hoffenheim and he's playing even better for the England U21 team.
Nelson was one of the stars on show at Tynecastle on Tuesday, and he lived up to the billing with a brilliant performance for the Young Lions.
And it was Nelson who broke the deadlock for Aidy Boothroyd's team with a stunning long-range set-piece.
The teenager stepped up from 30 yards to produce a lovely curling strike into the top corner beyond Scotland goalkeeper Ross Doohan.
England went on to win 2-0 after a late goal from Everton youngster Kieran Dowell.
Photo: Mark Runnacles/GETTY IMAGES
