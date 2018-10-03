Arsenal's Twitter Q&A descends into chaos

Arsenal recently asked their fans to submit questions for a Twitter Q&A, and as always, the jokers were out in force.
The Gunners asked fans to ask whatever they want, as long as it isn't football related.
And it didn't take long for Gooners to flood social media with hilarious questions.
Here are some of the best and funniest questions of the day.
|Photo: @Arsenal
The Gunners asked fans to ask whatever they want, as long as it isn't football related.
And it didn't take long for Gooners to flood social media with hilarious questions.
Here are some of the best and funniest questions of the day.
|Photo: Twitter