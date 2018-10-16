Cesc Fàbregas gets booed at Arsenal on FIFA 19

FIFA 19 is full of incredible details but one new detail on the game will not go down well with Cesc Fàbregas.
Ex-Arsenal player Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea looks on after during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on April 26, 2015 in London, England.
Photo: Paul Gilham/GETTY IMAGES
Apparently, when you play a match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Emirates, EA Sports makes the crowd boo and jeer Fàbregas whenever he touches the ball.
As can be seen on the video below, the Arsenal supporters stop singing when Fàbregas gets the ball - to whistle and barrack the Spaniard.
After rejoining boyhood side Barcelona in 2011, Arsenal supporters couldn't believe that their once star signed for their arch-rivals.
The 31-year-old has been booed in his last three visits to the Emirates.
Fàbregas spent eight years at Arsenal but is now seen by many Gunners fans as a traitor for joining Chelsea of all clubs.
La afición del Arsenal silbando a Cesc Fabregas cada vez que toca el balón... #FIFA19 #PS4share pic.twitter.com/Wo6AsY8MkM— FIFAmanual (@FIFA_manual) October 7, 2018
