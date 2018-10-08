Chelsea fan recalls really classy gesture from John Terry

One Chelsea supporter has shared the brilliant story about John Terry's classy gesture for his son in 2005.
John Terry of Chelsea pats the Chelsea badge on his shirt after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
Photo: Clive Rose/GETTY IMAGES
Former Chelsea and England captain Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday following his departure from Aston Villa at the end of last season.
First and foremost, the 37-year-old will always be remembered as a Chelsea man.
Terry played the majority of his career with the West London club, notching up 717 appearances for the Blues after making his debut as a 17-year-old in 1998.
He left Chelsea in 2017 after 19 seasons at Stamford Bridge where he won 17 trophies, including five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and three League Cups.
Terry, who won 78 England caps, also picked up Champions League and Europa League winners’ medals although he did not appear in either final.
However, there are many within football who might be reluctant to give Terry a character reference.
Wider memories of his career have been tarnished somewhat by various scandals. He was accused of having an affair with former teammate Wayne Bridge's then partner Vanessa Perroncel and alleged to have racially abused ex-Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.
But Andy Saunders, a Chelsea fan, has now told a story about the long-serving Blues defender that illustrates perfectly Terry's quality as a person.
Photo: Clive Rose/GETTY IMAGES
Former Chelsea and England captain Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday following his departure from Aston Villa at the end of last season.
First and foremost, the 37-year-old will always be remembered as a Chelsea man.
Terry played the majority of his career with the West London club, notching up 717 appearances for the Blues after making his debut as a 17-year-old in 1998.
He left Chelsea in 2017 after 19 seasons at Stamford Bridge where he won 17 trophies, including five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and three League Cups.
Terry, who won 78 England caps, also picked up Champions League and Europa League winners’ medals although he did not appear in either final.
However, there are many within football who might be reluctant to give Terry a character reference.
Wider memories of his career have been tarnished somewhat by various scandals. He was accused of having an affair with former teammate Wayne Bridge's then partner Vanessa Perroncel and alleged to have racially abused ex-Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.
But Andy Saunders, a Chelsea fan, has now told a story about the long-serving Blues defender that illustrates perfectly Terry's quality as a person.
|Photo: @mrasaunders