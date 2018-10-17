Eric Dier speaks about THAT tackle on Sergio Ramos

England midfielder Eric Dier has explained the reason why he hit Sergio Ramos with the kind of tackle made 10,000 times without punishment on Sunday League.
Sergio Ramos of Spain is challenged by Eric Dier of England during the UEFA Nations League A group four match between Spain and England at Estadio Benito Villamarin on October 15, 2018 in Seville, Spain.
Photo: David Ramos/GETTY IMAGES
The Tottenham Hotspur ace made a memorably crunching tackle on the Spanish hardman in the opening exchanges of Monday's stunning 3-2 win in Seville.
Spain were trying to pass the ball out from the back in typical fashion and it fell to Ramos.
Dier was only yards out of Ramos and as the Spaniard shaped to clear, the Spurs man ran a full 20 yards before poleaxing his Real Madrid counterpart in a perfectly executed tackle that even Roy Keane would be proud.
However, referee Szymon Marciniak deemed Dier's challenge worthy of a Spanish free-kick and a yellow card.
Video of the incident became an overnight sensation on social media, but Dier reckons dumping Ramos on his backside has shown the aggression required to beat the best and succeed at the top.
Whilst nobody can dispute that Ramos is one of the best defenders in the world, he's earned something of a reputation as the pantomime villain over the course of his career.
Photo: David Ramos/GETTY IMAGES
The ball was there to be won and I think I won it. I don't think it was a foul or a yellow card really.
I think it's really important that we respect our opponents and Ramos is one of the best of all time. It's important to respect them, but at the same time, once we start the game, it's every man for himself and we have to put our foot down, put a marker down and be aggressive. Still with respect, but we have to be aggressive, be on the front foot and show that nothing is going to intimidate us.
That's just as important as playing good football and all the other aspects. I think Ramos is a great example of that. He does everything so well, but at the same time he puts his foot down and he's not going to be bullied. We have to be the same way.
