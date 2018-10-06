'Frank Lampard would be worth £150m in today's market'

Former England striker Darren Bent believes that if Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was still playing he would worth £150 million due to the current market.
Frank Lampard of Chelsea celebrates with the trophy after their victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea at the Fussball Arena Muenchen on May 19, 2012 in Munich, Germany.
Photo: Alex Livesey/GETTY IMAGES
Lampard, who is now retired and managing Championship side Derby County, is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.
From his debut, Lampard was ever-present in the Chelsea first team and made 164 consecutive Premier League appearances, a record for an outfield player.
He established himself as a prolific scorer at Stamford Bridge and was a key part of the sides which won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06 and a domestic cup double in 2007.
The 40-year-old is the club's all-time top goalscorer with 211 goals in all competitions, and is the only midfielder to have scored 150 or more goals in the Premier League.
Speaking to Soccer AM's Smithy, former Three Lions striker Bent reckoned Lampard would be worth at least £150 million if he was playing at his peak in 2018.
If you look at Frank Lampard's goal record, in any position, he is up there with the very best and if you think about Lampard now in today's transfer market, you're talking about £150 million for him.
The guy scored 20 goals consecutively for about 10 years which is incredible. He's a centre-midfield player who is Chelsea's all-time top-goalscorer, which is insane.
And even the way he used to prepare for training, watching him for England, his attitude towards the game.
I always hear people say he had to maximise what he had to become a top player. Now obviously, I only met up with Frank in 2005/06 and by then he was already a top player, he'd already won Premier Leagues with Chelsea. I could see his desire when we were at England training, how hard he worked, he got about.
You just don't appreciate how good he is and how good he was until obviously, he's gone. You look around the league now and no other midfielder can get anywhere near him in terms of goal-wise and if you look at the goals he scored, the crucial goals he scored in crucial games and how integral he was to Chelsea's rise to what they are now.