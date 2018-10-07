Goal of the day: Gylfi Sigurðsson (Everton) vs Leicester

Gylfi Sigurðsson scored an early candidate for Goal of the Season to earn Everton a 2-1 away victory at 10-man Leicester City on Saturday.
Gylfi Sigurðsson of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Photo: Shaun Botterill/GETTY IMAGES
Richarlison's fourth goal of the campaign in the seventh minute gave the visitors an ideal start, although Ricardo Pereira equalised for Leicester shortly before half-time.
Everton looked like favourites once again when Leicester captain Wes Morgan received his second caution midway through the second half, and Sigurðsson's wonderstrike proved decisive with 13 minutes remaining.
There seemed little danger for Leicester when the Iceland international received a pass from Kurt Zouma with his back to goal.
He changed that impression somewhat with a sublime Cruyff-turn which left James Maddison for dead, before whipping a fabulous strike from 30 yards into the top-left corner.
After the game, Sigurðsson explained his thinking before firing in the unbelievable winning goal.
Photo: Shaun Botterill/GETTY IMAGES
Richarlison's fourth goal of the campaign in the seventh minute gave the visitors an ideal start, although Ricardo Pereira equalised for Leicester shortly before half-time.
Everton looked like favourites once again when Leicester captain Wes Morgan received his second caution midway through the second half, and Sigurðsson's wonderstrike proved decisive with 13 minutes remaining.
There seemed little danger for Leicester when the Iceland international received a pass from Kurt Zouma with his back to goal.
He changed that impression somewhat with a sublime Cruyff-turn which left James Maddison for dead, before whipping a fabulous strike from 30 yards into the top-left corner.
After the game, Sigurðsson explained his thinking before firing in the unbelievable winning goal.
They had 10 men and had a lot of players behind the ball. It was hard to break them down so as soon as I had the chance to score I thought, "Why not?", and thankfully it hit the back of the net.
It's definitely up there [as one of my best goals]. It came at a very important time and was a really good goal that I'm very happy with.