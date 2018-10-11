How 17-year-old Cesc Fàbregas blocked Michael Carrick from joining Arsenal in 2004

Michael Carrick has revealed that he was on the verge of joining Arsenal in 2004, before the emergence of a young Cesc Fàbregas caused the move to collapse.
Cesc Fabregas of Arsenal battles for the ball with Michael Carrick of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on April 29, 2009 in Manchester, England.
Photo: Clive Brunskill/GETTY IMAGES
Carrick, now assistant to José Mourinho at Manchester United, was one of the most sought-after English youngsters at the time, with West Ham United in the Championship and desperate for money.
Following the departure of Patrick Vieira, Arsenal made a late effort to sign Carrick and the former England midfielder even met Arsène Wenger at his North London home.
In an extract from his new autobiography, "Michael Carrick: Between The Lines", the 37-year-old wrote:
Carrick settled down to to watch the Community Shield match between Arsenal and United, but it soon became clear that the Gunners already possessed a fine playmaker in midfield.
Later that summer, Carrick instead ended up signing for Arsenal's rivals Tottenham Hotspur, where he played 64 times before moving to United in 2006.
He made 706 appearances and won five Premier League titles, a Champions League medal and a whole host of other major trophies during his 12-year stay at Old Trafford, before calling time on his playing career at the end of last season.
On the way home, we got another call. Arsenal again, asking us to meet Arsène. As it happened we were driving past his home in North London, so we arranged to call in on the way.
Within an hour I was sitting in the front room of Arsène Wenger's house, pinching myself. Could this really be happening? Arsenal! Could I really be on the verge of signing for the Invincibles who'd just gone through the season unbeaten?
We talked for almost an hour about football. Wenger had the Community Shield at the weekend but was spending an hour with me, so surely he had to be interested in signing me?
"Let's get Cardiff out the way, and we'll see you Monday," Wenger said as we left.
On the Sunday, I settled down at home in Theydon Bois, Epping, to watch Arsenal, my team to be, in the Community Shield against Manchester United.
I saw that a kid, Cesc Fàbregas, only 17, started in Vieira's place. Fàbregas played a blinder but I didn't think too much about the significance.
I sat at home on Sunday night waiting for the call to arrange details of the next day. Arsenal! I couldn't wait. But I waited, and waited, and that call never came.
The next day, I had to go into training at West Ham instead and, on the way, David [Geiss, Carrick's agent] phoned to say he'd had a call from [Arsenal vice-chairman David] Dein.
David relayed the gist of his message, like, "I'm sorry, the manager says we don't need Michael. Fàbregas is coming through like he is. Sorry, the deal's off." Fàbregas' performance changed Wenger's mind about needing me.
I was totally devastated as I had my heart set on Arsenal and playing with all that talent. My head was gone. Arsenal had swayed me and I didn't have a clue what I'd do now.
