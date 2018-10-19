How 'genius' Ryan Giggs burned-out Liverpool's Martin Kelly in 2012

Michael Carrick's newly released autobiography contains a story about how Ryan Giggs made full-backs' lives miserable.
Martin Kelly of Liverpool competes with Ryan Giggs of Manchester United during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 15, 2011 in Liverpool, England.
Photo: Clive Brunskill/GETTY IMAGES
There aren't many players who play at the top level for as long as Manchester United legend Giggs, and Carrick can remember one moment that proved his years of experience and his canniness.
During a clash with arch-rivals Liverpool six years ago, Giggs decided to torture Reds right-back Martin Kelly - who was 22 at the time - rather than pass to his teammate.
Kelly had an absolute nightmare against Giggs that day, which just goes to show how good the Welshman was even in his late-30s.
Writing in his autobiography, "Between the Lines", Carrick explained:
It was clearly a ploy that worked for United on that day as the Red Devils came back from 1-0 down to win the game 2-1.
At United, the very best players were not only driven but also incredibly original, almost revolutionary, in their thinking. One incident that season particularly stood out for me.
Picture the scene: 0-0 just before half-time at Anfield on 23 September 2012, Giggsy gets the ball and runs down the left wing, targeting Martin Kelly, the 22-year-old right-back playing for Liverpool.
Giggsy turns back, and I'm there, in space, for the pass, it's made for me, so I scream, "Giggsy!" He turns back again. "Giggsy! Yes! Giggsy! Any chance?" I shout again.
He keeps turning, short and sharp, chopping again and again, constantly moving the ball, taking Kelly away one way and the other, but not passing.
"For f***'s sake, Giggsy!" Chop, chop, chop, get to the byeline, chop again, and he ends up getting a corner. United fans were going, "F***ing cross it."
The ref blows for half-time after the corner and as we go to the tunnel, I say, "Giggsy?!" He smiles, gives me a little pat on the back and goes, "His thighs will be burning. His legs have gone now."
"F***ing hell, so that's what you're doing it for." Genius! Giggsy never let Kelly settle.
