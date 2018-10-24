Irish club release amazing Bob Marley-themed away kit

League of Ireland side Bohemians have unveiled their new away kit for 2019, which bears a picture of Bob Marley on the front.
The shirt features a large image of reggae legend Marley, with traditional Rastafarian colours of red, yellow and on the left-hand side of the strip.
Bohemians player Rob Cornwall models the club's new Bob Marley-themed jersey.
Photo: @bfcdublin
In a statement on their website, the Dublin-based side revealed that the strip is a nod to the musical history of their stadium.
A limited supply of the jerseys are now available for pre-order with an expected delivery time of the second week of December.
The shirt will be used for 2019 SSE Airtricity League season and fans can pre-order the shirt now, priced at €49 for children and €59 for adults.
As well as Bohemians, several other musical acts have seen their images or logos appear on football shirts in the past.
Scottish pop quartet Wet Wet Wet plastered their band name across the shirts of their hometown club Clydebank in the early 1990s.
Being lifelong fan of Notts County, English singer and songwriter Jake Bugg had his logo appeared on the front of the team's shirt during the month of November in 2017.
Photo: @bfcdublin
Dalymount Park has played a unique part - chiefly in the sporting - but also in the musical and cultural history of Ireland.
The Home of Irish Football was graced in the 1970s by Thin Lizzy and the Boomtown Rats, in the 1980s by Bob Marley, Meatloaf and Black Sabbath, and in the 1990s by Faith No More, Sonic Youth, Ice Cube and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
This jersey, designed by Bohemian FC in conjunction with our new kit supplier O'Neills, gives a nod to that history - and to the stadium's special place in the hearts of both football and music fans.
