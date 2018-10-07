 Is this the worst Alan Shearer tribute tattoo ever? | inside World Soccer


Is this the worst Alan Shearer tribute tattoo ever?

Sunday, October 7, 2018

Please remember tattoos are PERMANENT! After all, the old saying "Think before you ink" is there for a reason.

Is this the worst Alan Shearer tribute tattoo ever?
Photo: @C_Hanson76

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Sunday, October 07, 2018
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License