 Leeds engage in weird Twitter beef with ex-One Direction's Niall Horan | inside World Soccer


Leeds engage in weird Twitter beef with ex-One Direction's Niall Horan

Friday, October 26, 2018

Leeds United have found themselves embroiled in an unlikely Twitter spat with former One Direction star Niall Horan.

Niall Horan attends the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 backstage on December 8, 2017 in New York City
Niall Horan attends the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 backstage on December 8, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: Monica Schipper/GETTY IMAGES

The whole thing started when Niall posted a tweet about his favourite team Derby County, who beat West Bromwich Albion 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Then Irish radio producer Thomas Crosse weighed in and encouraged Niall to send Leeds a few good luck vibes ahead of their midweek Championship clash.

Horan wasn't in the mood, though, and his response was far from flattering to the Elland Road club.

Former One Direction star Niall Horan starts a bizarre feud with Leeds United
Photo: @NiallOfficial

And someone behind Leeds' Twitter account wasted no time in hitting back, slapping back at Horan with a jibe about his post-1D output.

With One Direction on a break, the Irishman has released one solo album and a handful of singles, none of which have topped the UK charts.

Leeds United respond to Niall Horan's tweet with a dig at the singer's solo career
Photo: @LUFC

The trolling sparked hours of jibes from both Leeds and One Direction fans.

One Direction and Leeds fans involved in strange spat on Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Friday, October 26, 2018
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License