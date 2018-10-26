Leeds engage in weird Twitter beef with ex-One Direction's Niall Horan

Leeds United have found themselves embroiled in an unlikely Twitter spat with former One Direction star Niall Horan.
Niall Horan attends the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 backstage on December 8, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: Monica Schipper/GETTY IMAGES
The whole thing started when Niall posted a tweet about his favourite team Derby County, who beat West Bromwich Albion 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Then Irish radio producer Thomas Crosse weighed in and encouraged Niall to send Leeds a few good luck vibes ahead of their midweek Championship clash.
Horan wasn't in the mood, though, and his response was far from flattering to the Elland Road club.
And someone behind Leeds' Twitter account wasted no time in hitting back, slapping back at Horan with a jibe about his post-1D output.
With One Direction on a break, the Irishman has released one solo album and a handful of singles, none of which have topped the UK charts.
The trolling sparked hours of jibes from both Leeds and One Direction fans.
Photo: Monica Schipper/GETTY IMAGES
The whole thing started when Niall posted a tweet about his favourite team Derby County, who beat West Bromwich Albion 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Then Irish radio producer Thomas Crosse weighed in and encouraged Niall to send Leeds a few good luck vibes ahead of their midweek Championship clash.
Horan wasn't in the mood, though, and his response was far from flattering to the Elland Road club.
|Photo: @NiallOfficial
And someone behind Leeds' Twitter account wasted no time in hitting back, slapping back at Horan with a jibe about his post-1D output.
With One Direction on a break, the Irishman has released one solo album and a handful of singles, none of which have topped the UK charts.
|Photo: @LUFC
The trolling sparked hours of jibes from both Leeds and One Direction fans.
|Photo: Twitter