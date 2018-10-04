Mike Ashley refused to meet Sheikh Mansour over potential Newcastle sale in 2008

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley refused an offer to meet Sheikh Mansour before he bought Manchester City in 2008, according to Toon's former vice-president Tony Jimenez.
Newcastle United fans protest against chairman Mike Ashley outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on September 29, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Photo: Mark Runnacles/GETTY IMAGES
The allegations have been made during the High Court dispute between Ashley and Jimenez, in which the unpopular Magpies owner is suing his former business partner over a 2008 French golf course deal.
Ashley has accused Jimenez of perpetrating fraud and has made a forgery complaint, whilst his counterpart disputes the claims.
Jimenez's lawyer, Adam Johnson QC, put forward the details of Ashley's business dealings in court.
Ashley bought Newcastle in 2007 and has become a hated figure on Tyneside with fans protesting against his reign.
The club have been relegated twice in a decade and are without a win this season after a lack of spending in the summer.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansour has delivered three Premier League titles since buying City a decade ago.
Mr Ashley refused to meet a potential buyer who went on to purchase Manchester City Football Club.
He (Jimenez) lined up some further potential buyers and Mr Ashley then visited Dubai between September 13 and 18, 2008 in order to meet them.
Mr Jimenez says that on the evening of September 16 2008, Mr Ashley created a disturbance in a bar in Dubai.
Although Mr Jimenez helped Mr Ashley minimise the impact of the trouble, it again ruined the potential sale of Newcastle United Football Club that Mr Jimenez had lined up.
