Non-league player nearly has car towed whilst playing in goal vs Crystal Palace

The most non-league thing happened on Friday when Dulwich Hamlet goalkeeper was forced to turn to fans for help as his vehicle was set to be towed.
Hamlet were playing against Premier League side Crystal Palace in a friendly, fund-raising match, when the tannoy repeatedly notified the crowd of a car which was blocking a family in.
It turned out the vehicle belonged to Hamlet goalkeeper Preston Edwards.
Once he realised the car may be forcibly removed, Edwards yelled to someone in the crowd "that's my car!"
Chants of "Preston move your car, Preston, Preston move your car" rang out before half-time, when the shot-stopper made a beeline for the car park.
The National League South side ended up lost the match 5-0 but, to be fair, we can't blame Edwards for being preoccupied between the sticks.
|Photo: @CPFC
|Photo: @Preston_Eddy
Fortunately, someone was able to move the car for him before it was taken away.
'Preston, move your car! Preston Preston, move your car!'— Dulwich Hamlet FC (@DulwichHamletFC) October 12, 2018
TFW you're playing in goal against @CPFC and your car's about to get towed. @preston_eddy#DHFC💖💙 pic.twitter.com/oI4StRuenW
