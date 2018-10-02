Notts County let 94-year-old fan scores penalty in front of home fans

A 94-year-old Notts County supporter who has dementia was allowed to live out his lifelong dream of scoring a goal in front of his home fans at Meadow Lane.
Roy Prentice, of Chilwell, is a fervent Magpies supporter who wanted to score a goal in front of his fellow County fans before he died.
He was granted his wish at half-time last Saturday during the Magpies' home fixture against Crewe Alexandra, and dispatched the penalty into the bottom corner of the goal.
Roy was clearly the lucky charm for his team as County registered their first win in League Two this season with a 2-1 win over Crewe.
The event was part of a social media campaign to raise awareness about Roy's condition called #DEMENTIAisaTEAMGAME which involved carer's groups and media personnel.
Spokesperson for the club Alice Kelk, fan engagement executive, said afterwards:
It was a beautiful moment. His family were watching and were very emotional.