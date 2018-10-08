Riyad Mahrez causes Twitter meltdown after terrible penalty miss vs Liverpool

Twitter exploded after Riyad Mahrez took one of the worst penalties in recent memory at Anfield.
Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City takes a penalty and misses during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 7, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths/GETTY IMAGES
Manchester City drew 0-0 with Liverpool on Sunday, but had the chance to win the match when Leroy Sané was fouled inside the area by Virgil van Dijk in the closing stages.
With usual penalty taker Sergio Agüero already substituted, Mahrez won the right to take the spot-kick despite Gabriel Jesus' protests.
However, the former Leicester City ace blazed his effort high into the stand, missing a penalty for the fifth time in the Premier League.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter trolled Mahrez mercilessly for his terrible penalty.
|Photo: Twitter