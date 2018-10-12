Spanish minnows reveal bizarre human anatomical kit

Spanish fourth-tier side Zamora CF have taken novelty kits to another level by unveiling a new strip that features a graphic design of a human circulatory system.
Released especially for the club's Tercera División play-offs, the kit has Zamora's club badge as the "beating heart" at the centre of the design, with various veins and arteries running down over the waistband to the shorts below.
One of the most important details is stitched on the back of the shirt - a motto that reads:
Zamora are not the first football club who have released a unique kit this season.
In September, German club TSV 1860 Munich released an Oktoberfest-themed kit ahead of the start of the lager-fuelled Bavarian festival.
Spanish Segunda División B outfit Peña Deportiva, a club based in Ibiza, revealed a kit in August in tribute to their island and its relationship with dance music.
Meanwhile in England, non-league club Bedale AFC unveiled a hot dog strip in July - a year after raising a stir with their sausage-themed kit.
|Photo: @ZCFoficial
Released especially for the club's Tercera División play-offs, the kit has Zamora's club badge as the "beating heart" at the centre of the design, with various veins and arteries running down over the waistband to the shorts below.
One of the most important details is stitched on the back of the shirt - a motto that reads:
The blood, that reddish liquid that transports life through our body, that is born and flows from the heart to feed our emotions and feelings.
|Photo: @ZCFoficial
Zamora are not the first football club who have released a unique kit this season.
In September, German club TSV 1860 Munich released an Oktoberfest-themed kit ahead of the start of the lager-fuelled Bavarian festival.
Spanish Segunda División B outfit Peña Deportiva, a club based in Ibiza, revealed a kit in August in tribute to their island and its relationship with dance music.
Meanwhile in England, non-league club Bedale AFC unveiled a hot dog strip in July - a year after raising a stir with their sausage-themed kit.