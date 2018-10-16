There's petition calling for Harry Maguire riding unicorn to be put on new £50 note

Thousands of football fans have backed a petition to put an iconic picture of England and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire riding an inflatable unicorn on the new £50 note.
The Bank of England have announced the plan to redesign the £50 note after successfully revamping the £5, £10 and £20 notes.
As a result, members of the public have been putting forward their suggestions of who should be the face of the cash.
Currently English manufacturer Matthew Boulton and Scottish engineer James Watt are on the note.
And football fan Jonny Sharples has started a petition to see if an iconic image of Maguire riding an inflatable unicorn could be the picture used.
A picture of the 25-year-old on top of the inflatable toy in a swimming pool went viral during the World Cup in Russia.
Maguire became somewhat of a national hero after some strong performances at the World Cup, where the Three Lions reached the semi-finals.
The description for the petition reads:
At the time of writing, the petition had reached over 4,000 signatures alongside thousands more on Twitter heralding the idea.
Maguire's main rival on the petition website at the moment is former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, with over 9,000 people backing the Iron Lady so far.
But you can still show your support to the unicorn-riding Maguire and add your signature to the petition by following this link.
|Photo: Change.org
The Bank of England are redesigning the £50 following the successful redesign of the £5, £10, and £20 notes.
None of these notes so far have featured a World Cup semi finalist floating on a mythical creature, and in the interests of football’s attempts to come home, who would be more appropriate to feature than Harry Maguire riding an inflatable unicorn?
