Vincent Kompany's dad becomes first black mayor in Belgium

The father of Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany became Belgium's first black mayor on Monday after being elected the head of Ganshoren city, a suburb of Brussels.
Pierre Kompany came out on top with his local party ProGanshoren, in Ganshoren, a bilingual French and Dutch speaking town of 25,000 just outside the Belgian capital.
According to local media, ProGanshoren already managed to seal an initial coalition agreement with two other parties, reaching a majority in the city council.
Mr Kompany, who was already elected as Deputy to the Brussels Regional Parliament in 2014, told the press after the election:
Belgian international Vincent celebrated the historic appointment with a video on Instagram alongside his brother Francois, who plays for Belgian side KSV Roeselare.
He became a full Belgian citizen in 1982 and entered politics in 2006 as a local councillor before winning a seat in the Brussels Regional Parliament in 2014.
I'm happy that together with these two strong partners [coalition partners Liste du Bourgmestre and Defi], I will be in a position to restore order to the political climate which the inhabitants of the municipality of Ganshoren have known.
Mr Kompany arrived in Belgium in 1975 as a refugee from what was then Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of Congo.View this post on Instagram
History! We are so proud of you dad. Came over from the DR Congo, as a refugee, in 1975. Now gained the trust of your local community becoming the first ever black elected mayor in Belgium! It was long over due but it’s progress. Massive congrats! #Belgium #Brussels #Ganshoren ✊🏾
