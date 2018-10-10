Watch ex-Liverpool defender dramatically saving teammate's life on pitch

Former Liverpool defender Sebastián Coates saved the life of his Sporting Lisbon teammate with some quick-thinking on the pitch.
Photo: YouTube
Playing for current side Sporting CP against Portimonense this weekend, Coates acted quickly when goalkeeper Romain Salin collided with the goalpost after trying to stop Shoya Nakajima's goal in the 44th minute.
The Uruguayan defender then ran over to check on his teammate, only to find Salin had swallowed his tongue.
But thankfully he turned out to be okay after Coates managed to open Salin's mouth and place his fingers inside to ensure his throat was not blocked and he could breathe.
The 28-year-old then frantically waved at Sporting's medical team to come on and assist his injured teammate.
Salin went on to receive initial treatment on the pitch before being substituted for Renan Ribeiro.
Coates, who spent three years at Anfield and scored a famous scissor kick against Queens Park Rangers in March 2012, went on to score later in the game but could not prevent his side falling to a 4-2 defeat.
Photo: YouTube
