West Ham star challenges Ukrainian TV pundit for fight after criticism

It's come to light that West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko isn't best pleased with all the press coverage he's received since moving to England.
Andriy Yarmolenko of West Ham United looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Chelsea FC at London Stadium on September 23, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GETTY IMAGES
Yarmolenko, who joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund for £17.5 million over the summer, has had a slow start to life at East London.
The Ukraine international has upped his game in recent games, scoring in wins over Everton and Manchester United, but that hasn't stopped him receiving criticism back home.
And it appears TV pundit Wladimir Kobelkov has overstepped the mark with what he has had to say about Yarmolenko.
It's not exactly clear what Kobelkov said to trigger Yarmolenko, but the 28-year-old is ready to let his fists do the talking.
Speaking to Ukrainian broadcasters Xsport, Yarmolenko has issued a challenge to fight Kobelkov.
It remains to be seen whether Kobelkov takes up Yarmolenko's offer to settle scores the old fashioned way.
