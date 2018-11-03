3 important Premier League fixtures this weekend

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break with a number of clashes at both ends of the table.
Jürgen Klopp's side will be looking to keep the pressure on the leaders when they travel to Watford at the same time.
At the bottom end of the table there are clashes between Fulham and Southampton at Craven Cottage and Burnley hosting Newcastle United at Turf Moor with all four teams very keen to return with a win.
Here are the three Premier League games we think are of the highest importance this weekend:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Chelsea dropped two points before the break when they were held 0-0 at home by Everton. The visitors were able to keep Eden Hazard quiet as the Blues failed to put much pressure on Jordan Pickford's goal.
Tottenham Hotspur are surprising a few people this season by keeping up a top four challenge despite not signing a single player over the summer. However, they would fall out of the Champions League places this weekend should they not beat their rivals and Arsenal better their result at Bournemouth on Sunday.
This game is Saturday's evening fixture and will give us a good indication where both sides are at – are Maurizio Sarri's side genuine title contenders or can Spurs keep their place in the top four? Chelsea are the shorter odds in this match and can be backed with the matchbook bonus code to increase profits.
Fulham vs Southampton
Claudio Ranieri was appointed as the new Fulham manager before the international break so will have had nearly two weeks to prepare for his first game this weekend. The Cottagers are currently propping up the table with five points whilst Southampton are only three points ahead, making this a very important game for both sides.
Southampton took a point at home to Watford before the international break but were disappointed not to have taken all three. This was an improvement on their last away game where they were hammered 6-1 at Manchester City.
Fulham have the players to keep them safe this year but has Ranieri had enough time over the break to get them off to a winning start? Neither side is the clear favourite with the bookmakers. We shall find out on Saturday if either side can produce a winner...
Watford vs Liverpool
Liverpool will be looking to maintain their Premier League title challenge when they travel to Watford on Saturday. Jürgen Klopp's side haven't been as free scoring this season as they were last but could see Watford as an opportunity for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to fire in a few goals.
The Reds are odds on favourites at Vicarage Road and cannot afford to drop points given that Manchester City are widely-expected to pick up three themselves when they travel to West Ham United this weekend.
Jürgen Klopp's side will be looking to keep the pressure on the leaders when they travel to Watford at the same time.
At the bottom end of the table there are clashes between Fulham and Southampton at Craven Cottage and Burnley hosting Newcastle United at Turf Moor with all four teams very keen to return with a win.
Here are the three Premier League games we think are of the highest importance this weekend:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
Chelsea dropped two points before the break when they were held 0-0 at home by Everton. The visitors were able to keep Eden Hazard quiet as the Blues failed to put much pressure on Jordan Pickford's goal.
Tottenham Hotspur are surprising a few people this season by keeping up a top four challenge despite not signing a single player over the summer. However, they would fall out of the Champions League places this weekend should they not beat their rivals and Arsenal better their result at Bournemouth on Sunday.
This game is Saturday's evening fixture and will give us a good indication where both sides are at – are Maurizio Sarri's side genuine title contenders or can Spurs keep their place in the top four? Chelsea are the shorter odds in this match and can be backed with the matchbook bonus code to increase profits.
Fulham vs Southampton
Claudio Ranieri was appointed as the new Fulham manager before the international break so will have had nearly two weeks to prepare for his first game this weekend. The Cottagers are currently propping up the table with five points whilst Southampton are only three points ahead, making this a very important game for both sides.
Southampton took a point at home to Watford before the international break but were disappointed not to have taken all three. This was an improvement on their last away game where they were hammered 6-1 at Manchester City.
Fulham have the players to keep them safe this year but has Ranieri had enough time over the break to get them off to a winning start? Neither side is the clear favourite with the bookmakers. We shall find out on Saturday if either side can produce a winner...
Watford vs Liverpool
Liverpool will be looking to maintain their Premier League title challenge when they travel to Watford on Saturday. Jürgen Klopp's side haven't been as free scoring this season as they were last but could see Watford as an opportunity for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino to fire in a few goals.
The Reds are odds on favourites at Vicarage Road and cannot afford to drop points given that Manchester City are widely-expected to pick up three themselves when they travel to West Ham United this weekend.