5 best players for your gameweek 13 Premier League fantasy team

Premier League action returns on Saturday following the international break with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Chelsea in arguably the most-anticipated game of the weekend.
Down at the bottom of the table there is a big clash with Fulham hosting Southampton. New manager Claudio Ranieri will be looking for his side's second win of the season that would put them level on points with the Saints. And the action concludes on Monday night when Burnley host Newcastle United.
The weekend's action always brings excitement for fantasy football players. Both Manchester City and Liverpool stars will be hot property this weekend with the matchups they have.
On that note, here are five Premier League players to consider putting in your fantasy football team this weekend:
Richarlison (Everton)
Everton host Cardiff City on Saturday in a match that Marco Silva's side are expected to rack up a few goals as the heavy odds on favourites. One player who you'd think will get among the goals is Richarlison. The Brazilian is listed as a midfielder in fantasy football as he is naturally a left winger, but Silva has been playing him up front in recent weeks. He'll be looking to add to the brace he scored against Brighton & Hove Albion in Everton's last home game.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Manchester City are another side you can expect to score a few goals this weekend. Whilst Sergio Agüero would be the obvious choice, Raheem Sterling is a cheaper option. The forward has impressed with six goals and five assists in City's first 12 games this season and should fancy his chances against West Ham United's porous defence.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Liverpool haven't hit the heights of last season in attack so far but they are within two points of the Premier League leaders. Three more points could be on the cards this weekend when they travel to Watford, a game in which we would see Mohamed Salah continue his goalscoring run.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Another player who has been scoring freely of late is Anthony Martial. The French forward has scored in each of Manchester United's past five Premier League games. José Mourinho's side are at home to struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Martial likely to come up against the inexperienced Aaron Bin-Wissaka. Can he make it six games in a row?
Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Wolves ended their three-game losing streak with a good point at Arsenal before the international break. The weekend off should have done manager Nuno and his team good. They return to host struggling Huddersfield Town on Sunday. If Wolves get back to basics then a clean sheet should be on the cards. Matt Doherty is worth considering for your fantasy team as he likes to push forward from right-back.
