Who has created the most chances in the Premier League this season?

The Premier League is full of world class players and a number of the best playmakers in all of football. We're a dozen games into the 2018-19 season and the race for the Golden Boot is taking shape with many of the expected candidates leading the way – Sergio Agüero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah among the front runners.
5. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton – 31 Chances Created, 2 Assists)
Eyebrows were raised when Everton splashed out a reported £45 million to Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson back in 2017, having previously failed to produce the goods in a brief spell at Tottenham Hotspur.
Marco Silva is certainly getting the best out of the Icelandic international this season as he has created 31 chances for teammates, though only two of them have resulted in goals. The attacking midfielder does have five goals of his own though, including a couple of spectacular ones as he’s looking to help Everton push for European football next season.
4. Eden Hazard (Chelsea – 32 Chances Created, 4 Assists)
No surprise to see the Belgian superstar on our list. If anything, you were probably expecting Eden Hazard to be higher. However, Chelsea’s star man started the season recovering from an injury so has only started eight of his 11 Premier League games.
No surprise to see the Belgian superstar on our list. If anything, you were probably expecting Eden Hazard to be higher. However, Chelsea's star man started the season recovering from an injury so has only started eight of his 11 Premier League games.

The playmaker has still managed to create 32 chances, four of which have been turned into goals. In what is shaping up to be another PFA Player of the Year-like season for the 27-year-old, he also has seven goals – only one behind the league's current top scorer, Sergio Agüero.
3. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth – 33 Chances Created, 6 Assists)
Bournemouth have been one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League so far this campaign and have surprised many with the 20 points that have them sitting in sixth position over the international break.
Whilst Callum Wilson is taking a lot of the plaudits with his six goals, Scotland international Ryan Fraser has been a huge factor in the Cherries' success so far – creating 33 chances which have turned into six assists, and scoring three goals himself.
2. David Silva (Manchester City – 34 Chances Created, 2 Assists)
Manchester City are the highest-scoring team through 12 games this season and the man often pulling the strings in the middle of the park is David Silva. Especially in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, the Spaniard has been a key playmaker for the Premier League leaders.
Although he has created 34 chances so far this season, only two of these have turned into goals. This number would be higher if Gabriel Jesus hadn't been so wasteful! Silva has four goals himself.
1. Willian (Chelsea – 35 Chances Created, 2 Assists)
Chelsea have two of the top four players on our list as the player to have created the most chances so far this season is Willian. Fans of the Blues may be disappointed that Álvaro Morata has been wasteful during his time in the Premier League, but only Manchester City have scored more goals than them this season.
The 35 chances that Willian has created this season have only led to two assists so far, but you can expect that number to go up and up as the season progresses.
