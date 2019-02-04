Tips on choosing the right site to place your football bet

If you are always up to date on football knowledge and watch the games regularly – the likelihood is that you may have placed a bet on occasion or have at least thought about it.
We've put together some tips on how to choose the right site for you.
Alongside this, you will also see information about Gamstop or responsible gambling. If you don't see any of this – this should raise alarm bells, and you should avoid the site. The info on responsible gambling lets you know that this site proactively ensures their players go on their website for fun and that they monitor their player behaviour to look out for addictive behaviour.
Before depositing and making the most of this offer, make sure you read the terms and conditions. These tend to include wagering requirements to cash out any wins, and sometimes there may be stipulations as to where you can use your bets or bonus onsite.
Make sure you test the brand out on your mobile device first before you commit to making a deposit. That way you can get in on the action no matter where you are.
The best sports betting sites are fully mobile-optimized and allow you a seamless experience no matter what device you are on. For example, Stakers have created a mobile sportsbook where you can find all the features and stats needed to make your bet. Their app is something which customers seem to prefer in this day and age, with mobile use taking over desktop use significantly.
What you need to be careful with though, is that often they come with different processing times – so it's important to have a look at the small print on the site that you choose to get a better indicator of when you can expect any withdrawals you make to reach the merchant account.
There are even sites out there that allow you to pay by your mobile phone. This gives you optimum convenience and means your bets can just be added to your phone bill. Make sure that you look out for the minimum withdrawal amounts for each site too.
FAQ sections always come in handy too and often save you the bother of having to contact support – but if you do, you should be able to reach your chosen site via email, phone and for optimum convenience – be on the lookout for live chat.
Seasonal promotions are also great attributes for sports betting sites. They are fantastic for getting you excited about the most significant sporting events or festive periods. It also lets you know that they do what they can to distinguish themselves from other sites and add value to the player.
If you are looking to place a few bets on your favourite players or teams – hopefully, you will now have some handy knowledge on how to pick the best sports betting site for you.
We've put together some tips on how to choose the right site for you.
Ensure they are Licensed and RegulatedThis is one of the most important things to check out when looking for a sports betting site to join. Any reputable brand should have this information displayed on their website for the player to see. You should scroll to the very bottom of the page, where you should find the Gambling Commission logo. This lets you know that the site is being regulated as it should be.
Alongside this, you will also see information about Gamstop or responsible gambling. If you don't see any of this – this should raise alarm bells, and you should avoid the site. The info on responsible gambling lets you know that this site proactively ensures their players go on their website for fun and that they monitor their player behaviour to look out for addictive behaviour.
Look at The Kind of Introductory Offer they HaveMost sports betting sites have a great introductory promotion to incentivise new players to join. It's usually on the forefront of their homepage. You should be on the lookout for the likes of free bets, or a bonus to match your first deposit, so you have extra funds to spend onsite.
Before depositing and making the most of this offer, make sure you read the terms and conditions. These tend to include wagering requirements to cash out any wins, and sometimes there may be stipulations as to where you can use your bets or bonus onsite.
Are they Mobile Friendly?If you are looking to bet on sports, then something that you will definitely appreciate is the element of convenience. In this digital age, nobody wants to be chained to their desktop to place a bet, especially if you have decided last minute to get involved, or if you forgot.
Make sure you test the brand out on your mobile device first before you commit to making a deposit. That way you can get in on the action no matter where you are.
The best sports betting sites are fully mobile-optimized and allow you a seamless experience no matter what device you are on. For example, Stakers have created a mobile sportsbook where you can find all the features and stats needed to make your bet. Their app is something which customers seem to prefer in this day and age, with mobile use taking over desktop use significantly.
Check the Available Payment MethodsA lot of sports betting fans are happy enough to use standard debit or credit cards to make deposits or withdrawals; however, it's the sign of a reputable and prolific casino if they offer up alternative payment methods. This could include popular e-wallets such as PayPal, Neteller or Paysafecard.
What you need to be careful with though, is that often they come with different processing times – so it's important to have a look at the small print on the site that you choose to get a better indicator of when you can expect any withdrawals you make to reach the merchant account.
There are even sites out there that allow you to pay by your mobile phone. This gives you optimum convenience and means your bets can just be added to your phone bill. Make sure that you look out for the minimum withdrawal amounts for each site too.
Find out their Customer Support LevelsThe last thing you want is to find out there is no assistance if there are any issues – or you simply have a query. Make sure you check out what channels there are to contact the customer service team should you need any help.
FAQ sections always come in handy too and often save you the bother of having to contact support – but if you do, you should be able to reach your chosen site via email, phone and for optimum convenience – be on the lookout for live chat.
Do they Have Promotions to Take Part In?Good sports betting sites have good promotions on board to keep their players entertained. It's always good to keep things fresh and new. This can be anything from offering additional bonus funds to give you some extra bang for your buck to getting cash back on your losses.
Seasonal promotions are also great attributes for sports betting sites. They are fantastic for getting you excited about the most significant sporting events or festive periods. It also lets you know that they do what they can to distinguish themselves from other sites and add value to the player.
Find a Site with a VIP SchemeTop sports betting sites reward players for their loyalty – and give them a reason to keep coming back to place their bets there. Usually with VIP schemes, the more you play – the better the perks you get. It usually depends on the amount you deposit, and often you are privy to the likes of exclusive bonuses and promotions, free bets, birthday bonuses and other treats. You may find that you need to work your way up to the VIP ladder – and additional rewards are given to the player when they level up.
If you are looking to place a few bets on your favourite players or teams – hopefully, you will now have some handy knowledge on how to pick the best sports betting site for you.