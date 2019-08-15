Odds say 2019-20 English Premier League a race of two

The English Premier League has always been a lopsided contest, but has it ever been this lopsided? Manchester City and Liverpool were the clear 2019-20 EPL title favourites coming into this season, and their massive wins on matchday one have only served to tighten their odds.
Liverpool earning an easy 4-1 win over newly-promoted Norwich City at home. William Hill and other top bookmakers quickly tightened the odds of both teams in title and top 4 markets.
Best EPL Title Odds
According to the updated English Premier League Outright betting odds, Manchester City has firmed to 4/9 favouritism, followed by Liverpool, 3/1. Next in line are Tottenham, 16/1, Manchester United, 25/1, Arsenal, 40/1, and Chelsea, 50/1. William Hill has a bonus offer for new customers betting on the English Premier League title winner.
As for underdogs, there are only three teams with any sort of realistic chance of winning the title: 2015-16 premiers Leicester City, along with Everton and Wolves, all of who are paying 200/1 at William Hill. After that, there’s West Ham, 500/1, followed by Aston Villa and Newcastle, both 750/1. Four teams are equal-last in betting with 1,500/1 odds: Norwich, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, and Sheffield United.
Top 4 Finish Betting Odds
Obviously, Man City and Liverpool are virtually unbackable for a top four finish and a spot in the following year’s UEFA Champions League. Manchester City is paying an unbelievable 1/40 to finish in the top 4, while Liverpool is paying 1/10. Tottenham, 4/9, and Man United, 5/6, are also odds-on favourites to make the cut. Arsenal, evens, is facing an uphill battle, while Chelsea, 6/4 is facing a tough season after the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.
Can anyone break the dominance of the big six clubs for the first time since Leicester did it in their famous 2015-16 title-winning season? Again, Everton, 12/1, Leicester and Wolves, both 16/1, stand as the most likely of the smaller clubs to make the top four. West Ham is paying 50/1 and Newcastle 66/1, while down the bottom Norwich and Sheffield United are considered 250/1 chances of going from The Championship to top four in the English Premier League in one season.
Best Relegation Betting Odds
As you’d expect, the English Premier League relegation market is essentially the inverse of the title and top 4 markets, with the lowly-regarded teams leading the odds. However, more teams are in with a realistic chance of being relegated than of winning the title. Whereas two teams are way ahead of the pack in EPL title betting, 10 teams – precisely half the league – are paying 4/1 or less to be among the 3 teams relegated from the EPL to The Championship in 2020-21.
Here are the top English Premier League relegation candidates in 2019-20, according to William Hill: Sheffield United, 5/6, Norwich City, 11/1, Newcastle, 15/8, Aston Villa, 9/4, Burnley, 12/5, Brighton, 3/1 Bournemouth, 10/3, Crystal Palace, 7/2, Southampton and Watford, 4/1, and West Ham, 10/1. At the bottom of the market, Manchester City and Liverpool are both 1,000/1 to be relegated.
You may have noticed one exception to the inverse rule: Newcastle. The Magpies are considered a mid-table candidate for the top four but are third-favourite for relegation. This perhaps reflect the up-down nature of their performances in recent years, where they’ve mixed decent seasons with disastrous seasons and the occasional appearance in The Championship.
