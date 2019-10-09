The best players in FIFA 20

With FIFA 20 finally released players across the world are busy burning the midnight oil trying to build star-studded teams.
Many transfers in football can be a gamble similar to the playing strategy for online roulette, but they are a pretty sure shot in games like FIFA. Read on as we look at some of the best players in the FIFA 20.
Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain
Pace remains one of the most potent weapons in FIFA 20 and there is no better man to utlise this weapon with than Kylian Mbappe.
The PSG star has a pace rating of 96, which means you can rip apart opposition defences at will if you have him in your team.
With solid dribbling and shooting attributes, the French international is the must-have striker in the game.
William Saliba – Arsenal
Saliba has already been tipped for big things after agreeing a deal last summer to sign for Arsenal in the Premier League.
The 18-year-old will remain with Saint Etienne this season to further his development, but Gunners fans are in for a treat when he eventually joins their ranks.
He starts FIFA 20 with a 71 ranking, but has the potential to develop into a defensive beast with a mark of 88.
Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
While some of football's more established stars have been given what appear to be inflated ratings, Felix has been somewhat overlooked.
An 80 rating looks a bit of an insult given his performances for Benfica last season, but with maximum potential of 93 he is a player worth signing.
The fact that his release clause is €75 million is an added bonus, given that it would take another €50m on top of that to prise him away from Atletico in real life.
Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
Sancho's decision to leave Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund has been fully vindicated after he produced some stunning performances in the Bundesliga last season.
An 84 overall rating seems on the stingy side given his talent, although potential of 92 should put a smile on the faces of all FIFA players.
A transfer fee of around €70m isn't prohibitive and Sancho should certainly be on your wish list if you want to be successful.
The wonderkids
Manchester City's young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is very much one for the future, with a potential rating of 86 making him an interesting proposition.
FC Porto's wonderkid Tomas Esteves looks an excellent choice defensively, while AS Monaco's Enzo Millot is a sure-fire future midfield star.
With overall potential of 87, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood appears to be one of the most exciting young striking talents in FIFA 20.
