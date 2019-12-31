Peter Crouch voted as Tottenham's striker of decade after Liverpool fans hijack poll

Peter Crouch has been voted into Tottenham Hotspur's "Team of the Decade" ahead of Harry Kane thanks to Liverpool supporters getting involved.
Peter Crouch of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Carling Cup Third round match between Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur at Deepdale on September 23, 2009 in Preston, United Kingdom.
Photo: Jamie McDonald/GETTY IMAGES
Tottenham launched a Twitter poll asking their supporters to pick which players were most worthy of making their team of the decade.
Starting with the goalkeeper and going through the side into attack, fans were asked to pick who would lead the line between Jermain Defoe, Crouch and Kane.
England striker Kane, with his 136 goals in the Premier League, would be the logical choice.
Since the 26-year-old has made his debut in 2011, Kane has finished Golden Boot winner on two occasions, named in the PFA Team of the Year four times and won the Fans' Player of the Year.
However, after over 590,000 votes, the England skipper found himself in second place with just 32% of the votes.
The winner, with a whopping 61% of the votes, was Crouch, who netted just 24 goals in 93 games for Spurs between 2009-2011.
The 6ft7 striker remains a popular figure with Spurs but it's fans of Liverpool, another one of Crouch's many former clubs, who have swarmed on the poll so that he wins.
The situation began to gather so much attention that Crouch himself couldn't resist joking about it.
Photo: Jamie McDonald/GETTY IMAGES
|Photo: @SpursOfficial
|Photo: @petercrouch