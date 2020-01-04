Alan Shearer was '90% sure he was going to join Man United'

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has revealed that the chances of a move to Manchester United in 1996 were between 85 to 90 percent.
Newcastle strikers Alan Shearer (l) and Les Ferdinand celebrate a goal during the Premiership match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St Jame's Park on October 20, 1996 in Newcastle, England.
Photo: Ben Radford/GETTY IMAGES
It is understood then Blackburn Rovers hitman Shearer, who remains the Premier League's record goalscorer 12-years after retiring, nearly became a United player in 1996.
Former United chairman Martin Edwards stated that the player had even met Sir Alex Ferguson and agreed to join the Red Devils.
However, Shearer eventually joined his boyhood club Newcastle, managed by his hero Kevin Keegan, for a world transfer record-breaking £15 million.
Appearing on Gary Neville's Sky Sports programme "Soccerbox", Shearer made the admission about how close he came to making a move to Old Trafford.
The striker didn't win a trophy during his 10 years at St James' Park, but Shearer became a legend for his hometown team, something very few players achieve in the game.
Asked if he has ended up regretting the decision he made to join Newcastle over United, Shearer said:
Photo: Ben Radford/GETTY IMAGES
It is understood then Blackburn Rovers hitman Shearer, who remains the Premier League's record goalscorer 12-years after retiring, nearly became a United player in 1996.
Former United chairman Martin Edwards stated that the player had even met Sir Alex Ferguson and agreed to join the Red Devils.
However, Shearer eventually joined his boyhood club Newcastle, managed by his hero Kevin Keegan, for a world transfer record-breaking £15 million.
Appearing on Gary Neville's Sky Sports programme "Soccerbox", Shearer made the admission about how close he came to making a move to Old Trafford.
That was when I sat down with Sir Alex and spoke to him and spoke to Kevin in the morning.
The same day. I met them both on the same day. Sir Alex came in the afternoon and his first words to me were: "Am I seeing you first or second?"
I told him I had met Kevin in the morning and he said: "Well that's me, I've got no chance."
But that wasn't the case actually. I was 85/90 percent sure I was going to join Man United and then I got another phone call off Kevin.
He wanted another half an hour with me and I did and I thought do you know what? I want to go home. It was always my dream and it was a great decision.
It was a pretty special afternoon. It is not often you get to embarrass Man United but we did that day.
The striker didn't win a trophy during his 10 years at St James' Park, but Shearer became a legend for his hometown team, something very few players achieve in the game.
Asked if he has ended up regretting the decision he made to join Newcastle over United, Shearer said:
No. I don't. I'd do exactly the same again.
What I have got at Newcastle, my club. I stood on the terraces as a boy and went back as the world's most expensive player.
I wore the number nine shirt, I am the record goalscorer and I have a statue outside St James' Park.
I know I would have won more trophies but the 10 years that I had, the goals I scored and what I have at Newcastle - I will never regret it.