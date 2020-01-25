Chelsea brutally troll fans with cheeky 'new signing' announcement

Chelsea have pranked their own fans on social media by announcing a "Three new signing" - only to unveil a new shirt sponsor.
With just one week remaining in January, Chelsea supporters are desperate for Frank Lampard to make some signings.
An attacker seems to be Lampard's main priority, with the likes of Olympique Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé and Paris Saint-Germain hitman Edinson Cavani both said to be considered by the Premier League giants.
So, supporters were understandably curious when they saw Chelsea make a transfer announcement on Twitter.
However, it turned out to be a cruel prank as the club were, in fact, revealing mobile phone network operator Three as their new shirt sponsor next season.
And the move backfired spectacularly as fans reacted with fury to the brutal trolling by their own club.
