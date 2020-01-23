Fan slams Luke Shaw for having more playing time on video games than for Man United

One Twitter user has exposed the presence of Luke Shaw in the virtual gaming, which seems to be much more than what he has been spending on the pitch for Manchester United.
Luke Shaw of Manchester United arrives for the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on March 5, 2018 in London, England.
Photo: Catherine Ivill/GETTY IMAGES
United fans are already furious against Shaw, who has appeared only 14 times this season across all competitions.
The 24-year-old defender has often been on the sidelines due to injuries and also been criticised for putting on weight whilst recovering.
With the recent emergence of Brandon Williams, Shaw will certainly struggle to find his way back into the United squad.
Now, the anger of fans has peaked once again after Twitter user @MikeLUHGv3 has revealed the England international has played more minutes on two video games than minutes he's featured on the pitch for the Red Devils.
The eagle-eyed Twitter user found the Xbox account that is linked to Shaw and done some digging into the profile's playing time.
In the screenshots posted online, the "Roasty" Gamertag has put in a whopping 74,800 minutes on "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" from November 2016 to September 2019.
And the account has also logged 18,780 minutes on Epic Games' fan-favourite "Fortnite", which was initially released in 2017.
In comparison, Shaw has managed to play 9,389 minutes for United in that period.
Furthermore, the Twitter user also accused Shaw of paying other people to play on his behalf so that he could allegedly boost in his ratings in the game.
Also pays people to play games for him. Enters 1am tournaments, hangs around with hackers and is ranked 32nd in the world on MWR— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 21, 2020
Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/C9RTv03win
Proof that he's used a "Roasty" GT in the past btw.— Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 21, 2020
Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/SkgbskVzYA