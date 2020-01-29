KFC mocks Man City over empty seats at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City's reputation of struggling to sell tickets to their home games has followed them around, and it appears as though they're now being trolled from all angles.
A general view as fans gather outside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League group F match between Manchester City and SSC Napoli at Etihad Stadium on October 17, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Photo: Gareth Copley/GETTY IMAGES
Pep Guardiola's side have long been mocked over attendances and the atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium.
Despite their domestic success, the Citizens just can't seem to shake the stigma of a "plastic" fanbase.
In fact, if you type the words "empty seats" into online mapping service Google Maps, it will show directions to the Etihad Stadium.
And it seems whoever's in charge at the UK and Ireland Twitter account for fast food outlet KFC rather likes that joke too.
The reputation appears a harsh one, though, with their average attendance in the Premier League is at 54,386, whilst their capacity is at 55,107, which means that the Etihad Stadium is close to 99% full.
It is more their lack of European sell-outs that has drawn the mocking of the footballing world.
They have failed to sell out some of their group games - notable against Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta.
Earlier this season, the current champions of England were mocked after it was leaked that they tried to get social media "influencers" on-board to promote European games.
Photo: Gareth Copley/GETTY IMAGES
