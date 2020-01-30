Man City fans appears to mock Man United with sick aeroplane gestures

A video on social media has surfaced showing a couple of Manchester City fans making aeroplane gestures at their Manchester United counterparts.
Pep Guardiola's men secured a place in the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa despite losing 1-0 to United at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday - winning for a 3-2 aggregate victory.
However, there were ugly scenes at the end, with some City fans captured on camera holding out their arms to imitate aeroplanes.
The fan in the video is not pretending to be an aeroplane to amuse himself but is actually making fun of the Munich disaster - one of the most tragic incidents in sports history.
The Munich air disaster took place on 6th February 1958 when a plane carrying the United team crashed on its attempt to take off.
Eight United players and three staff members died in the disaster which struck as the club were returning from a European Cup tie in Belgrade. In total, 23 people died while 19 were gravely injured.
Pep Guardiola's men secured a place in the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa despite losing 1-0 to United at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday - winning for a 3-2 aggregate victory.
However, there were ugly scenes at the end, with some City fans captured on camera holding out their arms to imitate aeroplanes.
Airplane gestures by Man City fans at the game #mcfc #mufc 🙄 pic.twitter.com/MzO53hvg8J— Joe Asbridge (@joeasbridge) January 29, 2020
The Munich air disaster took place on 6th February 1958 when a plane carrying the United team crashed on its attempt to take off.
Eight United players and three staff members died in the disaster which struck as the club were returning from a European Cup tie in Belgrade. In total, 23 people died while 19 were gravely injured.