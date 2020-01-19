 Matt Ritchie accidentally kicked corner flag into fan's crotch celebrating Newcastle's winning goal vs Chelsea | inside World Soccer


Matt Ritchie accidentally kicked corner flag into fan's crotch celebrating Newcastle's winning goal vs Chelsea

Sunday, January 19, 2020

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has a habit of kicking corner flags in celebration, but his actions backfired this time as it flew and hurt a fan in the stands.

Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a late winner against Chelsea on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle, England
Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a late winner against Chelsea on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle, England.
Photo: @NUFC

Isaac Hayden scored in the final minute of stoppage time to earn Newcastle a dramatic 1-0 victory over wasteful Chelsea at St James' Park on Saturday.

When it looked like the game was going to drift off into a goalless draw, Hayden got on the end of an Allan Saint-Maximin cross to send the Toon Army wild.

As the Newcastle players ran off to the Gallowgate to celebrate, Ritchie can be seen booting the corner flag into the jubilant crowd.

Unfortunately though, the flag flew right into the genitals of one Newcastle supporter amid the celebrations.
The man was left in some pain and a video on social media after full time soon went viral.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Sunday, January 19, 2020
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License