Matt Ritchie accidentally kicked corner flag into fan's crotch celebrating Newcastle's winning goal vs Chelsea

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has a habit of kicking corner flags in celebration, but his actions backfired this time as it flew and hurt a fan in the stands.
Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a late winner against Chelsea on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle, England.
Photo: @NUFC
Isaac Hayden scored in the final minute of stoppage time to earn Newcastle a dramatic 1-0 victory over wasteful Chelsea at St James' Park on Saturday.
When it looked like the game was going to drift off into a goalless draw, Hayden got on the end of an Allan Saint-Maximin cross to send the Toon Army wild.
As the Newcastle players ran off to the Gallowgate to celebrate, Ritchie can be seen booting the corner flag into the jubilant crowd.
Unfortunately though, the flag flew right into the genitals of one Newcastle supporter amid the celebrations.
The man was left in some pain and a video on social media after full time soon went viral.
Apologies from Matt Ritchie... and the corner flag 😅😬#NUFC pic.twitter.com/Wz86Vpl1m4— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 18, 2020
nahh so fucking haydens just scored last minute and matt ritchies just blares the corner flag into the crowd and its only gone and hit this bald bloke in the cock 😭 in fucking tears man #nufc pic.twitter.com/3YyicO4YEn— J̸o̸s̸h̸ G̸r̸e̸e̸n̸e̸r̸ (@greener_josh) January 18, 2020