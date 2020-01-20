Non league club mock Roy Keane over Jürgen Klopp rant

Roy Keane has been expertly trolled by non-league outift Yeovil Town, who's been used by the Manchester United legend to apply some perspective to Jürgen Klopp's achievements.
Roy Keane, assistant manager of Republic of Ireland looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between France and Republic of Ireland at Stade des Lumieres on June 26, 2016 in Lyon, France.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths/GETTY IMAGES
The former United skipper was in the Sky Sports studio as he watched his former side fall to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool during Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield.
Liverpool emerged victorious from the match thanks to Virgil van Dijk's first-half header, whilst Mohamed Salah sealed it at the end with a breakaway goal after United had dominated much of the second half.
Following the contest, Keane was adamant his former teammate should be afforded the same patience as Klopp, and reminded that the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager experienced success with a club who expected it.
However, Yeovil, who are currently third in the National League, have responded on Twitter by celebrating a title neither Klopp nor Keane has ever won!
Roy Keane 🗣"We hope Ole gets the same opportunity as Klopp, he deserves it.— Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 19, 2020
Dave Jones 🗣"Deserves it how? Klopp came into Liverpool having won titles"
Roy Keane 🗣"He won titles at Dortmund, they're a huge club. He didn't win titles with Yeovil" pic.twitter.com/iyiGmcIP7O
|Photo: @YTFC