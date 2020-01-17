Non league soccer player 'goes AWOL' to appear on Love Island

Oxford City have confirmed that Finley Tapp didn't make them aware that he was heading onto TV show Love Island this month.
Photo: Instagram/finleytapp_
A defender for Oxford in the National League South, the sixth tier of the English game, Tapp didn't attend training on Tuesday and was due for medical check ups.
Last weekend, the 20-year-old was knocked unconscious in a horror collision on the pitch during a league match against Dartford.
And despite being officially contracted to the club, Tapp flew to South Africa to take part in the hit reality show without telling anyone he was going.
Oxford commercial director, Mick Livesey, told The Oxford Mail that the club support Tapp's decision and wish him luck seeking love.
Tapp signed for Oxford last summer and has made 12 league appearances for the club.
Photo: Instagram/finleytapp_
|Photo: @OxCityFC
Oxford commercial director, Mick Livesey, told The Oxford Mail that the club support Tapp's decision and wish him luck seeking love.
Of course we'll miss him but he's a cracking lad. We support him and wish him the best of luck. We've just re-loaned him to Love Island - that's all.
He's an integral part of the team. He's a good looking lad, has great physique and a fantastic footballer so I'm sure he'll do well.
Tapp signed for Oxford last summer and has made 12 league appearances for the club.