Monday, January 27, 2020

A video has emerged of a Papa John's delivery courier driving on a moped to deliver pizzas to someone in the stands during a football match.

Leyton Orient squared off against Newport County at Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon, and an uneventful opening 45 meant both sides went in level at half-time.

As supporters from both sides awaited the restart, a Papa John's delivery driver whizzed down the touchline hunting for the customer who ordered pizza takeaway during the match.
However, the delivery stunt was actually part of the League Two side's sponsorship deal with Papa John's.

Orient opened up the EnergyMind Third Dugout the north-east corner of the stadium last year, allowing eight fans to watch the match pitch side with the added bonus of a half-time delivery.

EnergyMind is a charity dedicated to promoting a positive culture around mental wellbeing in the energy industry.

When the initiative was launched at the start of the season, Papa John's Marketing Director Giles Codd said:

We are delighted to be supporting this exciting development in fan entertainment at the O's as the official Pizza Supplier of Leyton Orient FC.

Whilst the match result is never guaranteed, fans in the EnergyMind Third Dugout can be guaranteed of one thing: freshly-made, piping-hot pizza delivered pitch side, right to your seat.

on Monday, January 27, 2020
 
