Potential Dundalk signing accidentally revealed himself on Tinder

A footballer may have given away that he has signed for Irish champions Dundalk before his club have had a chance to make the announcement.
One fan was browsing dating app Tinder and come across a profile of 22-year-old Jesus 'Chino' Perez, whose bio read: "First time in Europe, footballer for Dundalk FC."
A little bit of digging suggests Perez has previously played in the USA with UIC Flames, a collegiate team for the University of Illinois.
The American midfielder was named the league's Player of the Year twice and made the all-star team this campaign.
Meanwhile, Dundalk, who are aiming to win the League of Ireland for the sixth time in seven years, are yet to announce their new signing.
|Photo: @OutOfContextLOI
