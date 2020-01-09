 Potential Dundalk signing accidentally revealed himself on Tinder | inside World Soccer


Potential Dundalk signing accidentally revealed himself on Tinder

Thursday, January 9, 2020

A footballer may have given away that he has signed for Irish champions Dundalk before his club have had a chance to make the announcement.

One fan was browsing dating app Tinder and come across a profile of 22-year-old Jesus 'Chino' Perez, whose bio read: "First time in Europe, footballer for Dundalk FC."

Photo: @OutOfContextLOI

A little bit of digging suggests Perez has previously played in the USA with UIC Flames, a collegiate team for the University of Illinois.

The American midfielder was named the league's Player of the Year twice and made the all-star team this campaign.

Meanwhile, Dundalk, who are aiming to win the League of Ireland for the sixth time in seven years, are yet to announce their new signing.

