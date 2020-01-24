Romelu Lukaku: Why I had to leave Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku admits he knew he had to leave Manchester United after a disappointing term.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United speaks with Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona at Old Trafford on April 10, 2019 in Manchester, England.
Photo: Michael Regan/GETTY IMAGES
The Belgium striker was signed from Everton for £75 million by José Mourinho in July 2017, and had an excellent first season, scoring 27 goals as United finished second in the Premier League.
But Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 after a disappointing start to the season, with Lukaku also losing his starting spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjær and eventually leaving to join Inter Milan last summer.
However, in an interview with Sky Sports, the 26 year-old believes he made the right decision to leave Old Trafford and insists the move was best for both parties.
Lukaku has made a real impact at San Siro, scoring 18 goals to help the Nerazzurri launch a challenge for the Serie A title.
I think I had to rediscover myself. Last year was difficult for me on the professional side, because stuff was not going how I wanted and I was not performing as well.
So I had to find it within myself what was lacking and came to the conclusion that it was time for me to change environment.
I made my decision around March, and I went to the manager's office and told him it was time for me to find something else.
I wasn't performing and I wasn't playing. I think it was better for both sides to go separate ways. I think I made the right decision.
Manchester United has made space for the younger players to come through so I think it was a win-win situation for both of us.
Lukaku has made a real impact at San Siro, scoring 18 goals to help the Nerazzurri launch a challenge for the Serie A title.