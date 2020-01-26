Sam Clucas 'does the Adebayor' celebration after goal vs Swansea

Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas channeled Emmanuel Adebayor with his goal celebration in a 2-0 win against his old club Swansea City on Saturday.
It angered those who had made the long trip from South Wales, although they had given Clucas some stick from the stands during the course of the game.
The 29-year-old had been taunted by his former supporters through the clash at the bet365 Stadium, with chants including, "What a waste of money!"
Clucas was deemed a flop at Swansea after signing from Hull City for a reported £15 million. He left only a year later for Stoke for over half the price, joining Stoke for £6 million.
When asked about the goal after the game, Clucas said:
It must be a satisfying feeling silencing thousands of haters all at once and nobody epitomised it better than then-Manchester City striker Adebayor, who scored against former club Arsenal in 2009.
The Togolese forward, after scoring for City, ran the full length of the pitch to knee-slide and celebrate in front of the Arsenal supporters.
😂 @samclucas channelling his inner Emmanuel Adebayor 💸— Quest (@QuestTV) January 25, 2020
The @stokecity midfielder runs the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the @SwansOfficial fans 👀#EFLonQuest - Saturdays at 9pm | #SCFC pic.twitter.com/YvH3RtnEZu
It's being in the heat of the game and hearing the fans give you stick. It's one of them where you've got to give it both ways. If you give it, then you've got to take it.
That's how life works. They're giving me a bit of stick for missing in the first half, so if I score I'm, going to enjoy it a bit more.
It's nothing personal and the most important thing for us is the three points.
