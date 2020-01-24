Santi Cazorla hopeful for one last Arsenal game before retirement

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has declared he wants to represent the club one more time before his retirement.
Santi Cazorla of Arsenal celebrates his team's 1-0 win in the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015 in London, England.
Photo: Shaun Botterill/GETTY IMAGES
The Spaniard, who joined Arsenal from Málaga in 2012, quickly became a firm favourite among the Emirates Stadium faithful thanks to his graceful play and boundless creativity.
However, injuries curtailed his career in the English capital, with him requiring eight surgeries on his ankle and almost losing his foot after an infection turned gangrenous.
The 35-year-old played just 31 times across the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons, and did not make it onto the pitch at all in the final year of his deal.
Speaking in an interview with Goal, Cazorla claims he still has unfinished business at the club.
I don't know if it's possible or not, but I want to play one more game for Arsenal before I retire. It was a deep regret that I could never have a proper goodbye.
Arsenal was the biggest club I ever played for. I'm proud that I was an Arsenal player.
I'm especially grateful for Arsenal fans who supported me even after I left the club. I wish I can be part of the Gunners family in the future again.
