Soccer fan rightly predicts transfer move based on player's Instagram story

One Hibernian fan recently pieced together the return of midfielder Stéphane Oméonga by studying the player's Instagram story.
Stéphane Oméonga of Genoa CFC in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa CFC on January 22, 2018 in Turin, Italy.
Photo: Alessandro Sabattini/GETTY IMAGES
Involving a lot of studying photos and looking at flight patterns, forum user "SaulGoodman" was actually right about Oméonga making a return to Easter Road.
As it turned out, the club announced hours later that the 23-year-old Belgian had returned to Hibernian for a second loan spell from parent club Genoa.
Oméonga became a fan favourite at Easter Road last season after spending the second half of the campaign on loan from Genoa.
He spent the first half of the season on loan at Cercle Bruges in his homeland but was limited to just three league appearances.
