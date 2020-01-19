 Soccer fan rightly predicts transfer move based on player's Instagram story | inside World Soccer


Soccer fan rightly predicts transfer move based on player's Instagram story

Sunday, January 19, 2020

One Hibernian fan recently pieced together the return of midfielder Stéphane Oméonga by studying the player's Instagram story.

Stephane Omeonga of Genoa CFC in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa CFC on January 22, 2018 in Turin, Italy
Stéphane Oméonga of Genoa CFC in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa CFC on January 22, 2018 in Turin, Italy.
Photo: Alessandro Sabattini/GETTY IMAGES

Involving a lot of studying photos and looking at flight patterns, forum user "SaulGoodman" was actually right about Oméonga making a return to Easter Road.

Soccer fan rightly predicts transfer move based on player's Instagram story
Photo: @HibernianFC

As it turned out, the club announced hours later that the 23-year-old Belgian had returned to Hibernian for a second loan spell from parent club Genoa.

Hibernian confirm the return of Stéphane Oméonga on a loan deal until the end of the season
Photo: @HibernianFC

Oméonga became a fan favourite at Easter Road last season after spending the second half of the campaign on loan from Genoa.

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Cercle Bruges in his homeland but was limited to just three league appearances.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Sunday, January 19, 2020
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License