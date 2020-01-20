This is how Newcastle's Florian Lejeune would dispose of dead body

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune has given fans his tips for getting rid of a dead body, with some help from Netflix series "You".
The 28-year-old was answering a series of weird and wonderful questions posed by fans in the "Tombola" section of the Magpies' matchday programme.
One bizarre question asked Lejeune to explain how he would dispose of a dead body if he only had one hour to get rid of it.
And the Frenchman, who has been gripped by hit Netflix show "You", was able to answer in explicit detail.
|Photo: @LiamLWright