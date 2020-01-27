What Jordan Henderson said when Brendan Rodgers tried swapping him for Clint Dempsey in 2012

Things could have turned out very differently for Jordan Henderson had he gone to Fulham back in 2012, but he was adamant he would cut it at Liverpool.
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool shakes hands with Brendan Rodgers manager of Liverpool as he is substituted during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and A.F.C. Bournemouth at Anfield on August 17, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Photo: Alex Livesey/GETTY IMAGES
Brendan Rodgers wanted to sell the England international immediately after being appointed Liverpool manager, with Fulham hoping to sign Henderson in a swap deal which would have sent Clint Dempsey to Anfield in exchange.
David Meyler, who shares a close friendship with Henderson, was listening on the phone when Rodgers came to see the midfielder about moving him on.
Speaking on BT Sport, Meyler recalled what Henderson said when Rodgers asked if the 29-year-old would consider leaving Anfield.
Fast forward just over seven years and the former Sunderland midfielder has guided in Liverpool to victory in three of the most prestigious titles in club football - the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.
This is quite a turnaround from a player who legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson opted not to sign because he has a bit of a funny run.
Henderson has gone from being simply one of Liverpool's many midfield options, to one of the most integral members of Jürgen Klopp's starting XI.
And Meyler believes every team needs a player like Henderson, who is being heralded by many as a contender for PFA Player of the Year.
I believe they wanted him to go to Fulham and Clint Dempsey was going to go the other way. But he said: "no".
He just said: "No, I want to stay here. I want to play for Liverpool. I'm going to play for Liverpool", and look at him now.
He's the one that allows Trent Alexander-Arnold to go forward, he covers a lot of his space a lot of the time. It's almost as if he's playing holding midfield and right-back.
He understands and is aware that the ability Trent has going forward with his deliveries - you look at the number of assists, I think he's got ten in the Premier League.
He's unselfish and he does everything for the team.