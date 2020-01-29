Who are the 2019-20 Premier League Golden Boot favourites?

There are 14 gameweeks left of the 2019-20 Premier League season and there is still a lot to sort out.
Manchester City and Leicester City have a comfortable lead over the rest of the field in the race for a top four finish, whilst Chelsea could come under pressure from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers between now and the end of the season.
At the other end of the table it's starting to look a little bleak for Norwich City – six points adrift and with only four wins all season. Watford's upturn in fortunes under Nigel Pearson mean that we head into this weekend's fixtures with only two points separating 15th-19th.
The Hornets and Bournemouth are the other two sides that make up the current relegation zone, whilst Aston Villa and West Ham United could drop into the bottom three by the end of the weekend.
In terms of the Golden Boot race, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy leads the way with 17 goals. The former England international had his scoring streak before Christmas and hasn't found the back of the net too often since.
This is a popular category among betters who can find long odds for the winner. What entices betters furthermore are the new customer offer codes, meaning they can back a player at a long price in a risk free bet.
Sergio Aguero is only one behind the Foxes' hitman, but the Argentine does find himself rotating with Gabriel Jesus on occasion. Expect more of that when the Champions League resumes next month.
Injuries to Marcus Rashford (14) and Harry Kane (11) until April should rule them out of contention.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should not be overlooked. The Gabonese striker has 14 goals after sharing the award last season.
Southampton's Danny Ings would be a real shock if he walked away with the award. The Saints' striker is currently on 14 goals but teammates have started to chip in with goals in recent weeks.
Tammy Abraham made a blistering start to the season, but goals have dried up in recent months. The Chelsea striker is on 13 goals.
Given Liverpool's dominance this season it may come as a surprise that their front three are a little off the pace. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lead the way for the Reds with 11 goals, the same number as Manchester City's Raheem Sterling. All 8 of Roberto Firmino's goals have come away from Anfield this season.
The bookmakers have it down as a battle between Sergio Aguero (6/4) and Jamie Vardy (11/4) between now and the end of the season.
Arsenal's Aubameyang offers good value at 14/1, though is often stuck out on the left wing in favour of Alexandre Lacazette.
Mohamed Salah has been in form in recent weeks, but odds of 8/1 may not be so tempting as he's six off the pace currently.
Manchester City and Leicester City have a comfortable lead over the rest of the field in the race for a top four finish, whilst Chelsea could come under pressure from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers between now and the end of the season.
At the other end of the table it's starting to look a little bleak for Norwich City – six points adrift and with only four wins all season. Watford's upturn in fortunes under Nigel Pearson mean that we head into this weekend's fixtures with only two points separating 15th-19th.
The Hornets and Bournemouth are the other two sides that make up the current relegation zone, whilst Aston Villa and West Ham United could drop into the bottom three by the end of the weekend.
In terms of the Golden Boot race, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy leads the way with 17 goals. The former England international had his scoring streak before Christmas and hasn't found the back of the net too often since.
This is a popular category among betters who can find long odds for the winner. What entices betters furthermore are the new customer offer codes, meaning they can back a player at a long price in a risk free bet.
Sergio Aguero is only one behind the Foxes' hitman, but the Argentine does find himself rotating with Gabriel Jesus on occasion. Expect more of that when the Champions League resumes next month.
Injuries to Marcus Rashford (14) and Harry Kane (11) until April should rule them out of contention.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should not be overlooked. The Gabonese striker has 14 goals after sharing the award last season.
Southampton's Danny Ings would be a real shock if he walked away with the award. The Saints' striker is currently on 14 goals but teammates have started to chip in with goals in recent weeks.
Tammy Abraham made a blistering start to the season, but goals have dried up in recent months. The Chelsea striker is on 13 goals.
Given Liverpool's dominance this season it may come as a surprise that their front three are a little off the pace. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lead the way for the Reds with 11 goals, the same number as Manchester City's Raheem Sterling. All 8 of Roberto Firmino's goals have come away from Anfield this season.
The bookmakers have it down as a battle between Sergio Aguero (6/4) and Jamie Vardy (11/4) between now and the end of the season.
Arsenal's Aubameyang offers good value at 14/1, though is often stuck out on the left wing in favour of Alexandre Lacazette.
Mohamed Salah has been in form in recent weeks, but odds of 8/1 may not be so tempting as he's six off the pace currently.