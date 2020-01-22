Why Everton use children's drawings in team sheet vs Newcastle

Everton decided to use images designed by local schoolchildren in the matchday programme for Tuesday's Premier League game against Newcastle United.
The charming player portraits were produced by year four pupils from Linacre Primary School in nearby Bootle, who were invited to visit the Toffees' Finch Farm training ground.
The activity is part of Everton's "Tackling the Blues" programme, which aims to teach young people strategies for good mental and physical health, promote emotional literacy and improve self-esteem and confidence.
Michael Salla, Director of Health and Sport at Everton in the Community, explained on their official website:
Everton led 2-0 with goals by Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin but the Magpies fought back during stoppage time and scored twice inside just one minute with Florian Lejeune's brace.
The charming player portraits were produced by year four pupils from Linacre Primary School in nearby Bootle, who were invited to visit the Toffees' Finch Farm training ground.
|Photo: @Everton
The activity is part of Everton's "Tackling the Blues" programme, which aims to teach young people strategies for good mental and physical health, promote emotional literacy and improve self-esteem and confidence.
Michael Salla, Director of Health and Sport at Everton in the Community, explained on their official website:
In England, between nine and 13 percent of five to 15-year-olds reported having a mental health disorder, with older young people reporting higher rates of mental illness. Suicide is the biggest killer of schoolchildren each year, with 200 on average taking their own lives.
It is fantastic to see USM showing their support for Tackling the Blues. Programmes like this are vital in providing young people with tools and strategies that they can use as they get older to maintain good mental and physical health.
It is also about removing stigma around mental health and making it clear that it is important to talk about mental health at any age and to ask for help and support when you need it, and ensuring that young people know where to find that support.
The player portraits are a great way of sharing that message, and I am sure the children will be delighted when they see their drawings on the big screen.
Everton led 2-0 with goals by Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin but the Magpies fought back during stoppage time and scored twice inside just one minute with Florian Lejeune's brace.